Warr-ior Carden ready to do battle

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

By Chris Dunlavy

ON A MISSION: Warrington Town are looking to bounce straight back to Step 2 under manager Paul Carden, below

PICTURE: Alamy

MISERY guts Paul Carden is hoping a promotion push with Warrington Town can put a smile back on his face this season.

The former Cambridge United and Peterborough midfielder enjoyed great success during his initial five-year stint at Cantilever Park, winning the NPL Division One North title in his first season in charge and registering successive third-place finishes before joining AFC Telford United in 2021.

Recent seasons ha...