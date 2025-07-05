Non-League Paper
Warr-ior Carden ready to do battle
Misery guts Paul Carden is hoping a promotion push with Warrington Town can put a smile back on his face this season.
Just do it!
Morecambe fans have a simple message for owner Jason Whittingham ahead of tomorrow’s intended sale of the crisis-hit club: Get it done.
I’ve got my big chance
John Rooney says it’s a ‘privilege’ to have the chance to manage Macclesfield – and that he will hang up his boots to focus 100 per cent on the challenge ahead.
Ash’s in the old routine!
Ashley Hemmings says he felt at home straight away after swapping National League North for the South and completing a shock return to Dagenham & Redbridge.
All eyes will be on us
Andy Peaks accepts Tamworth aren’t an unknown quantity in the National League anymore – but that’s why they need to keep their standards as high as ever.