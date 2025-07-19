Connect with us

National League North

The Spanish revolution

Mark Bradshaw believes Curzon Ashton’s pre-season tour to Spain will ultimately prove to have been invaluable in helping his side compete with the National League North big-hitters.

By John Lyons

SUNNY CLIMES: Curzon Ashton have enjoyed a productive pre-season tour of Spain
PICTURES: Curzon Ashton FC

CLOSE EYE: Mark Bradshaw runs the rule over his Curzon Ashton players during warm weather training in Spain

The Nash stalwart was appointed manager for a second time a month ago following Craig Mahon’s decision to join new divisional rivals AFC Fylde.
