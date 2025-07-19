National League North
The Spanish revolution
Mark Bradshaw believes Curzon Ashton’s pre-season tour to Spain will ultimately prove to have been invaluable in helping his side compete with the National League North big-hitters.
More in National League North
Chorley’s Andy Preece is not playing ball!
Andy Preece hopes keeping the exit door bolted this summer will help Chorley in the long run.
King Kurt Willoughby’s got a hunch at Harriers
Kurt Willoughby says Kidderminster Harriers have “got everything” to compete for the National League North title this season.
Brackley Town’s Gavin Cowan happy to jump in at the deep end
Promoted Brackley Town have been handed the toughest possible start to their first-ever season in the National League – but manager Gavin Cowan wouldn’t have it any other way.
Rooney is pleased by his Silkmen
New Macclesfield head coach John Rooney praised his players, even though they were beaten at home by Mansfield Town in his first game in charge.