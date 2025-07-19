Non-League Paper
Kev’s aiming to impress
Kev Coyle isn’t a man to shirk a challenge – and he’s got one of the biggest of his life at Brantham Athletic.
-
Butler: It won’t be so smooth for Iron
Scunthorpe United boss Andy Butler has urged the club’s supporters to harbour realistic expectations ahead of their return to the National League.
-
The Spanish revolution
Mark Bradshaw believes Curzon Ashton’s pre-season tour to Spain will ultimately prove to have been invaluable in helping his side compete with the National League North big-hitters.
-
Life begins at 40 for Chris!
Ryan Maxwell says he finally got his man in evergreen striker Chris Dickson – but only by chance!
-
DAVIS LANDS MIDFIELD MEN
EASTLEIGH boss Kelvin Davis has made a statement of intent to the National League promotion hopefuls with an impressive double swoop. Davis has snapped up experienced midfielder Jordan Cousins following his release by Cambridge United. Cousins, 31, has made over 300 EFL appearances for the likes of Charlton, QPR, Stoke...