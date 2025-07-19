Connect with us

Non-League Paper

Kev’s aiming to impress

Kev Coyle isn’t a man to shirk a challenge – and he’s got one of the biggest of his life at Brantham Athletic.

By John Lyons

KEV Coyle isn’t a man to shirk a challenge – and he’s got one of the biggest of his life at Brantham Athletic.
The Suffolk side won the Eastern Counties Premier Division on goal difference in a dramatic finish to last season, but were rocked when title-winning bosses Tom Austin and Jack Sibbons departed shortly after.
The former felt the chance to be assistant manager under Danny Laws at Southern Premier Central outfit AFC Sudbury was too good to turn down. Virtually the whole squad also headed for the exit door, meaning a massive rebuild is required as the Blue Imps prepare ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Non-League Paper

  •

    Butler: It won’t be so smooth for Iron

    Scunthorpe United boss Andy Butler has urged the club’s supporters to harbour realistic expectations ahead of their return to the National League.

  •

    The Spanish revolution

    Mark Bradshaw believes Curzon Ashton’s pre-season tour to Spain will ultimately prove to have been invaluable in helping his side compete with the National League North big-hitters.

  •

    Life begins at 40 for Chris!

    Ryan Maxwell says he finally got his man in evergreen striker Chris Dickson – but only by chance!

  •

    DAVIS LANDS MIDFIELD MEN

    EASTLEIGH boss Kelvin Davis has made a statement of intent to the National League promotion hopefuls with an impressive double swoop. Davis has snapped up experienced midfielder Jordan Cousins following his release by Cambridge United. Cousins, 31, has made over 300 EFL appearances for the likes of Charlton, QPR, Stoke...