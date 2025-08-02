Connect with us

National League North & South

Boss Caddis conitnues to punch above his weight

Preparing for his third season as a Non-League manager Paul Caddis once again faces the challenges of full-time versus part-time football.

Part-time Bulls test big guns
By Dave Lawrence

PREPARING for his third season as a Non-League manager Paul Caddis once again faces the challenges of full-time versus part-time football.
Despite having the second-best average home attendance last season of 2,826 – behind promoted Scunthorpe United – the Bulls remain part-time and limited to training a few nights a week.
Meanwhile, the league consists of full-time outfits with the likes of local rivals Kidderminster Harriers, Buxton and newly relegated AFC Fylde.
Other clubs in the division approach their training to a hybrid model of daytime...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in National League North & South

  •

    Now let’s enjoy it!

    Marc White has admitted it will take the best manager to come out on top in National League South this season – after finding last term’s promotion miss ‘unenjoyable’.

  •

    FIVE THINGS TO WATCH: National League South

    Undeniably, the most eye-catching signing of the summer, all eyes will be on former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll to see how he settles in National League South with Dagenham & Redbridge.

  •

    FIVE THINGS TO WATCH: National League North

    Macclesfield were forced into an unexpected managerial change when Robbie Savage suddenly quit Moss Rose to take over at Forest Green Rovers, taking three key players with him.

  • General view of a Boreham Wood branded corner flag PICTURE: Alamy General view of a Boreham Wood branded corner flag PICTURE: Alamy

    National League Cup reshuffled as Boreham Wood step in to replace Morecambe

    The 2025/26 National League Cup has undergone a late shake-up following Morecambe’s suspension from the National League, with Boreham Wood now confirmed as a replacement entrant in the competition.