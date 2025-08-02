National League North & South
Boss Caddis conitnues to punch above his weight
Preparing for his third season as a Non-League manager Paul Caddis once again faces the challenges of full-time versus part-time football.
Now let’s enjoy it!
Marc White has admitted it will take the best manager to come out on top in National League South this season – after finding last term’s promotion miss ‘unenjoyable’.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH: National League South
Undeniably, the most eye-catching signing of the summer, all eyes will be on former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll to see how he settles in National League South with Dagenham & Redbridge.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH: National League North
Macclesfield were forced into an unexpected managerial change when Robbie Savage suddenly quit Moss Rose to take over at Forest Green Rovers, taking three key players with him.
National League Cup reshuffled as Boreham Wood step in to replace Morecambe
The 2025/26 National League Cup has undergone a late shake-up following Morecambe’s suspension from the National League, with Boreham Wood now confirmed as a replacement entrant in the competition.