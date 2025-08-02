Jasper steps up with the Saints

By Ben Mapp

DO THE MATH! Jasper Mather, second right in action for Met Police, is looking to lead St Albans’ promotion assault this season

PICTURE: Gary Learmonth

St Albans City’s new front man Jasper Mather says the club’s ambition and high standards make it the ‘perfect fit’ as he sets his sights on an immediate return to National League South.

The 24-year-old hit 31 goals in the last two seasons for Bognor Regis Town and now makes the move to Clarence Park hoping to replicate that form in a more ambitious environment.

Saints boss Ian Culverhouse has assembled a squad capable of challen...