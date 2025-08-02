National League South
2025-26 National League South preview: Five things to watch
It’s not often a former England international drops into the sixth tier — and when one does, it’s bound to turn a few heads.
More in National League South
-
Tom White signs for Boreham Wood following emotional departure from Morecambe
Boreham Wood have secured the signing of experienced midfielder Tom White, who joins Luke Garrard’s squad as the club’s fifth summer addition.
-
Now let’s enjoy it! Dorking Wanderers boss Marc White is desperate to amend near miss
Marc White has admitted it will take the best manager to come out on top in National League South this season – after finding last term’s promotion miss ‘unenjoyable’.
-
National League Cup reshuffled as Boreham Wood step in to replace Morecambe
The 2025/26 National League Cup has undergone a late shake-up following Morecambe’s suspension from the National League, with Boreham Wood now confirmed as a replacement entrant in the competition.
-
Bath City 1-3 Yeovil Town: This is the way forward for Darren Way’s Romans
Yeovil made it four away pre-season wins from four despite a spirited Bath fightback.