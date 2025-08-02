Connect with us

National League South

2025-26 National League South preview: Five things to watch

It’s not often a former England international drops into the sixth tier — and when one does, it’s bound to turn a few heads.
BIG AMBITIONS: Salisbury FC have high hopes for the future

As the 2025-26 National League South season prepares to kick off, one headline signing has brought an extra spotlight to a division already full of ambition, rebuilds, and quietly confident contenders.
Here are five storylines to follow this season.

1.) Andy Carroll
Of course, it’s Andy Carroll. Undeniably, the most eye-catching signing of the summer, all eyes will be on the former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker to see how he settles in the National League So...

