National League
2025-26 National League Preview: Start your engines – we’re back!
The NLP takes a look at how all 24 National League clubs are shaping up as the 2025/26 season gets underway next weekend.
More in National League
Forest Green Rovers bring in highly-rated Coventry City prospect Aidan Dausch on loan
Forest Green Rovers have officially announced the loan signing of young forward Aidan Dausch from Coventry City for the 2025/26 National League season.
Yeovil Town snap up released EFL midfielder Luke McCormick
Yeovil Town have strengthened their midfield with the signing of Luke McCormick on a one-year deal following his release from League Two side Bristol Rovers.
Morecambe on the brink as more first team players depart and football operations cease
Morecambe FC’s crisis has deepened further after a second joint statement from Panjab Warriors and others confirmed that football operations have now halted, alongside further first-team departures this week.
Eastleigh bid farewell to star man Tyrese Shade after club record move to Burton Albion
Eastleigh FC have officially parted ways with last season’s standout forward Tyrese Shade, who has completed a club-record move to League One side Burton Albion.