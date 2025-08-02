Connect with us

National League

2025-26 National League Preview: Start your engines – we’re back!

The NLP takes a look at how all 24 National League clubs are shaping up as the 2025/26 season gets underway next weekend.
THE NEW FOREST: Forest Green Rovers have big ambitions under new boss Robbie Savage with chairman/owner Dale Vince, inset PICTURE: Garry Griffiths

 
Aldershot Town
EBB Stadium, GU11 1TW
First three games: Altrincham (a), Boston (H), Eastleigh (H)
NLP star signing: Ryan Hill

Tommy Widdrington’s side finished last season celebrating at Wembley following an emphatic FA Trophy win over Spennymoor Town.
It served as a reminder of what a big club the Shots are and Widdrington will be aiming to harness that support in the season.
Jack Barham scored that day but he has departed for Chelmsford City, while captain Aaron Jon...

