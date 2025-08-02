2025-26 National League Preview: Start your engines – we’re back!



The NLP takes a look at how all 24 National League clubs are shaping up as the 2025/26 season gets underway next weekend.

Aldershot Town

EBB Stadium, GU11 1TW

First three games: Altrincham (a), Boston (H), Eastleigh (H)

NLP star signing: Ryan Hill

Tommy Widdrington’s side finished last season celebrating at Wembley following an emphatic FA Trophy win over Spennymoor Town.

It served as a reminder of what a big club the Shots are and Widdrington will be aiming to harness that support in the season.

Jack Barham scored that day but he has departed for Chelmsford City, while captain Aaron Jon...