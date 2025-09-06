Flinn’s back in Swans dugout

SWAN-DERFUL! Gary Flinn lifts the FA Vase trophy in his first spell as Newport Pagnell Town manager PICTURE: Alamy

LEGENDARY FA Vase-winning manager Gary Flinn is back in the dugout at Newport Pagnell Town after two years away.

Flinn led the Swans to victory at Wembley with a 3-0final win over Littlehampton Town in 2022, after steering them through the Covid-19 interrupted seasons.

His side reached the Vase final again the following season only to lose 1-0 to Ascot United – after which Flinn left to join Leighton Town.

Now he is back at the helm at Willen Road for a second spell after joint-bosses Cam Agnew and Aaron Evans left the club following four successive losses to start their United Counties League Premier South season.

Flinn said: “I’m delighted to be back. This place has always felt like home to me, and it’s a real privilege to return and lead the team once again

Passion

“A lot has changed in that time, but one thing that remains constant is the passion and potential this club holds.

“I’m genuinely excited to get back training with the team on the new facilities.”

Hailing the return of the fans’ favourite, the club said in a statement: “We are thrilled to announce the return of Gary Flinn as first team manager, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our club’s proud history.

“For everyone connected with the Swans, Gary’s name is synonymous with passion, success, and unforgettable memories. His previous spell in charge brought moments that will live forever in the hearts of our supporters.

“Most notably, he led Newport Pagnell Town to the greatest triumph in our history – lifting the FA Vase at Wembley in 2022. That magical day not only gave our fans memories to cherish for a lifetime, but it also put our club firmly on the national footballing map.

“Gary’s impact goes far beyond the results. He is someone who truly understands what it means to wear the Newport Pagnell badge. His unwavering commitment, his deep knowledge of the game, and his passion for our club reflect exactly what we stand for.

“He knows our supporters, our community, and our ambitions – and that connection is what makes his return so special. This appointment isn’t just about celebrating the past – it’s about building the future.”