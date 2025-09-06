Connect with us

Non-League Paper

Flinn’s back in Swans dugout

Legendary FA Vase-winning manager Gary Flinn is back in the dugout at Newport Pagnell Town after two years away.

By Robin Jones

SWAN-DERFUL! Gary Flinn lifts the trophy in his first spell as manager
PICTURE: Alamy

LEGENDARY FA Vase-winning manager Gary Flinn is back in the dugout at Newport Pagnell Town after two years away.

Flinn led the Swans to victory at with a 3-0final win over in 2022, after steering them through the Covid-19 interrupted seasons.

His side reached the Vase final again the following season only to lose 1-0 to Ascot United – after which Flinn left to join .

Now he is back at the helm at Willen Road for a second spell after joint-bosses Cam Agnew and Aaron Evans left the club following four successive losses to start their Premier South season.

Flinn said: “I’m delighted to be back. This place has always felt like home to me, and it’s a real privilege to return and lead the team once again

Passion

“A lot has changed in that time, but one thing that remains constant is the passion and potential this club holds.

“I’m genuinely excited to get back training with the team on the new facilities.”

Hailing the return of the fans’ favourite, the club said in a statement: “We are thrilled to announce the return of Gary Flinn as first team manager, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our club’s proud history.

“For everyone connected with the Swans, Gary’s name is synonymous with passion, success, and unforgettable memories. His previous spell in charge brought moments that will live forever in the hearts of our supporters.

“Most notably, he led Newport Pagnell Town to the greatest triumph in our history – lifting the FA Vase at Wembley in 2022. That magical day not only gave our fans memories to cherish for a lifetime, but it also put our club firmly on the national footballing map.

“Gary’s impact goes far beyond the results. He is someone who truly understands what it means to wear the Newport Pagnell badge. His unwavering commitment, his deep knowledge of the game, and his passion for our club reflect exactly what we stand for.

“He knows our supporters, our community, and our ambitions – and that connection is what makes his return so special. This appointment isn’t just about celebrating the past – it’s about building the future.”

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Non-League Paper

  •

    Clubs set to enter new era

    The FA recently opened their doors for an annual discussion on the National League System and in the final instalment of the three-part series we spoke about Club Licensing and new technology that aims to help clubs. NLP: The prosperity and sustainability of clubs is obviously an important area throughout...

  •

    Clinical Chats are too good for Blues

    By Aaron Toubian WINGATE & F 0 CHATHAM TOWN 3 CHATHAM TOWN continued their strong start to the season with a victory at so-far winless Wingate & Finchley. The visitors were quick off the mark and took the lead after just two minutes, courtesy of Kian Moynes’ effort that sailed...

  •

    Fletcher double as Magpies fly high

    By Martin Hicks BERKHAMSTED 0 WIMBORNE TOWN 3 WILL Fletcher starred with a superb brace as Wimborne Town cruised to victory over Berkhamsted, extending their unbeaten run to six games. The Magpies took the lead in the 23rd minute when Fletcher was played in down the right, timing his run...

  •

    MAGIG END HAS WANDS GRABBING A KEY POINT

    By Stuart Fuller LEWES 2 CRAY W’DERERS 2 A CRAY WANDERERS equaliser in the fifth minute of injury time gave them a share of the points, denying Lewes a fifth consecutive victory win in an entertaining game at the Dripping Pan. Arezki Hamouchene almost put the Rooks ahead in the...