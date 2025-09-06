Non-League Paper
Clubs set to enter new era
Flinn’s back in Swans dugout
Legendary FA Vase-winning manager Gary Flinn is back in the dugout at Newport Pagnell Town after two years away.
Clinical Chats are too good for Blues
By Aaron Toubian WINGATE & F 0 CHATHAM TOWN 3 CHATHAM TOWN continued their strong start to the season with a victory at so-far winless Wingate & Finchley. The visitors were quick off the mark and took the lead after just two minutes, courtesy of Kian Moynes’ effort that sailed...
Fletcher double as Magpies fly high
By Martin Hicks BERKHAMSTED 0 WIMBORNE TOWN 3 WILL Fletcher starred with a superb brace as Wimborne Town cruised to victory over Berkhamsted, extending their unbeaten run to six games. The Magpies took the lead in the 23rd minute when Fletcher was played in down the right, timing his run...
MAGIG END HAS WANDS GRABBING A KEY POINT
By Stuart Fuller LEWES 2 CRAY W’DERERS 2 A CRAY WANDERERS equaliser in the fifth minute of injury time gave them a share of the points, denying Lewes a fifth consecutive victory win in an entertaining game at the Dripping Pan. Arezki Hamouchene almost put the Rooks ahead in the...