FA Cup
Farnham Town 3-3 Sutton United: Late Harris leveller is so cruel on bold Town
Farnham Town were denied the most famous win in their history by a dramatic Sutton United equaliser with almost the last kick of the game.
What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup First Round Proper draw?
The Emirates FA Cup is about to enter one of its most exciting stages – the First Round Proper, when clubs from League One and League Two join the non-league sides who have battled through the Fourth Round Qualifying round this weekend.
Runcorn Linnets 0-1 Buxton: Late Luke’s a scourge of Linnets
As these two teams appeared to be resigned to a rematch, Luke Brennan delivered a decisive blow for Buxton to knock out Runcorn Linnets.
FA Cup preview: Whitstable Town’ Jamie Coyle all set for a new cup challenge!
Jamie Coyle and his Whitstable Town management team were back in the car on Wednesday night for a scouting mission at Brackley Town.
FA Cup preview: Boss Chris Ayres must show Flackwell Heath pride from afar
Chris Ayres admitted his enormous “pride” at leading Flackwell Heath into the FA Cup fourth qualifying round for the first time in 21 years – even if the trip of a lifetime means he will not be around for their big day.