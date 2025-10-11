Connect with us

FA Cup

Farnham Town 3-3 Sutton United: Late Harris leveller is so cruel on bold Town

Farnham Town were denied the most famous win in their history by a dramatic Sutton United equaliser with almost the last kick of the game.

Last-gasp U's deny Farnham a famous win
By Tom Wise

FARNHAM TOWN 3
Sanders 2, 49, O.Dean 61

SUTTON UNITED 3
Phipps 6, Njoku 60, Harris 90+8
Farnham Town were denied the most famous win in their history by a dramatic Sutton United equaliser with almost the last kick of the game.
Town took the lead three times in front of a capacity crowd at the Memorial Ground, only for the Step 1 U’s to hit back each time with Jayden Harris’ 98th-minute strike proving decisive.
Two goals from Darryl Sanders and an Owen Dean effort looked like continuing the Southern League Premier South club’s record run ...

