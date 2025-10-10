What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup First Round Proper draw?

The Emirates FA Cup is about to enter one of its most exciting stages – the First Round Proper, when clubs from League One and League Two join the non-league sides who have battled through the Fourth Round Qualifying round this weekend.

For the non-league sides still standing, it’s a golden opportunity to land a Football League scalp – and perhaps spark a fairytale cup run.

However, for the EFL sides entering at this stage, it’s all about avoiding potential banana skins and getting the job done.

A total of 80 clubs will be in the hat on Monday evening, featuring teams from every level of the English football pyramid – from former Premier League sides like Luton Town and Blackpool to Step 3 Farnham Town and Step 4 Flackwell Heath, both just one tie away from their biggest-ever Cup weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

WATCH NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

When is the draw?

The draw takes place on Monday, October 13, live on TNT Sports, just before the final fourth qualifying round tie between Worthing and Forest Green Rovers.

Coverage begins at 6.40pm BST, with the draw held during the pre-match build-up.

Where can I watch it?

Fans can follow it live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+, or free via the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

Becky Ives will present the show, with Michail Antonio and Joel Ward drawing the teams from the famous velvet bag.

When will the ties be played?

The First Round Proper fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of Saturday 1 November, when 80 clubs will battle it out for a place in the Second Round – and the chance to move one step closer to a potential meeting with Championship or even Premier League opposition in Round Three.

What are the ball numbers?

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnet

4. Barnsley

5. Barrow

6. Blackpool

7. Bolton Wanderers

8. Bradford City

9. Bristol Rovers

10. Bromley

11. Burton Albion

12. Cambridge United

13. Cardiff City

14. Cheltenham Town

15. Chesterfield

16. Colchester United

17. Crawley Town

18. Crewe Alexandra

19. Doncaster Rovers

20. Exeter City

21. Fleetwood Town

22. Gillingham

23. Grimsby Town

24. Harrogate Town

25. Huddersfield Town

26. Leyton Orient

27. Lincoln City

28. Luton Town

29. Mansfield Town

30. Milton Keynes Dons

31. Newport County

32. Northampton Town

33. Notts County

34. Oldham Athletic

35. Peterborough United

36. Plymouth Argyle

37. Port Vale

38. Reading

39. Rotherham United

40. Salford City

41. Shrewsbury Town

42. Stevenage

43. Stockport County

44. Swindon

45. Tranmere Rovers

46. Walsall

47. Wigan Athletic

48. Wycombe Wanderers

49. Darlington or AFC Telford United

50. Macclesfield or Stamford

51. Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United

52. Carlisle United or Boston United

53. Rochdale or York City

54. Runcorn Linnets or Buxton

55. Morecambe or Chester

56. South Shields or Spalding United

57. Tamworth or Hyde United

58. Scunthorpe United or King’s Lynn Town

59. Aveley or Gateshead

60. Spennymoor Town or Billericay Town

61. Southport or FC Halifax Town

62. Altrincham or Harborough Town

63. Worthing or Forest Green Rovers

64. Maldon & Tiptree or Flackwell Heath

65. Woking or Brackley Town

66. Wealdstone or Whitstable Town

67. Slough Town or Enfield Town

68. Eastbourne Borough or Boreham Wood

69. Hampton & Richmond Borough or Eastleigh

70. Southend United or Folkestone Invicta

71. Ebbsfleet United or Solihull Moors

72. Braintree Town or Farnborough

73. Tonbridge Angels or Chatham Town

74. Weston Super Mare or Needham Market

75. Hemel Hempstead Town or Yeovil Town

76. Banbury United or St Albans City

77. Chelmsford City or Chippenham Town

78. AFC Totton or Truro City

79. Dorking Wanderers or Aldershot Town

80. Farnham Town or Sutton United

READ MORE: Which FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying fixtures can you watch live on TV?