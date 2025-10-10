What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup First Round Proper draw?

The Emirates FA Cup is about to enter one of its most exciting stages – the First Round Proper, when clubs from League One and League Two join the non-league sides who have battled through the Fourth Round Qualifying round this weekend.
For the non-league sides still standing, it’s a golden opportunity to land a Football League scalp – and perhaps spark a fairytale cup run.
However, for the EFL sides entering at this stage, it’s all about avoiding potential banana skins and getting the job done.
A total of 80 clubs will be in the hat on Monday evening, featuring teams from every level of the English football pyramid – from former Premier League sides like Luton Town and Blackpool to Step 3 Farnham Town and Step 4 Flackwell Heath, both just one tie away from their biggest-ever Cup weekend.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.
For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.
WATCH NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE
When is the draw?
The draw takes place on Monday, October 13, live on TNT Sports, just before the final fourth qualifying round tie between Worthing and Forest Green Rovers.
Coverage begins at 6.40pm BST, with the draw held during the pre-match build-up.
Where can I watch it?
Fans can follow it live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+, or free via the TNT Sports YouTube channel.
Becky Ives will present the show, with Michail Antonio and Joel Ward drawing the teams from the famous velvet bag.
When will the ties be played?
The First Round Proper fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of Saturday 1 November, when 80 clubs will battle it out for a place in the Second Round – and the chance to move one step closer to a potential meeting with Championship or even Premier League opposition in Round Three.
What are the ball numbers?
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnet
4. Barnsley
5. Barrow
6. Blackpool
7. Bolton Wanderers
8. Bradford City
9. Bristol Rovers
10. Bromley
11. Burton Albion
12. Cambridge United
13. Cardiff City
14. Cheltenham Town
15. Chesterfield
16. Colchester United
17. Crawley Town
18. Crewe Alexandra
19. Doncaster Rovers
20. Exeter City
21. Fleetwood Town
22. Gillingham
23. Grimsby Town
24. Harrogate Town
25. Huddersfield Town
26. Leyton Orient
27. Lincoln City
28. Luton Town
29. Mansfield Town
30. Milton Keynes Dons
31. Newport County
32. Northampton Town
33. Notts County
34. Oldham Athletic
35. Peterborough United
36. Plymouth Argyle
37. Port Vale
38. Reading
39. Rotherham United
40. Salford City
41. Shrewsbury Town
42. Stevenage
43. Stockport County
44. Swindon
45. Tranmere Rovers
46. Walsall
47. Wigan Athletic
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. Darlington or AFC Telford United
50. Macclesfield or Stamford
51. Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United
52. Carlisle United or Boston United
53. Rochdale or York City
54. Runcorn Linnets or Buxton
55. Morecambe or Chester
56. South Shields or Spalding United
57. Tamworth or Hyde United
58. Scunthorpe United or King’s Lynn Town
59. Aveley or Gateshead
60. Spennymoor Town or Billericay Town
61. Southport or FC Halifax Town
62. Altrincham or Harborough Town
63. Worthing or Forest Green Rovers
64. Maldon & Tiptree or Flackwell Heath
65. Woking or Brackley Town
66. Wealdstone or Whitstable Town
67. Slough Town or Enfield Town
68. Eastbourne Borough or Boreham Wood
69. Hampton & Richmond Borough or Eastleigh
70. Southend United or Folkestone Invicta
71. Ebbsfleet United or Solihull Moors
72. Braintree Town or Farnborough
73. Tonbridge Angels or Chatham Town
74. Weston Super Mare or Needham Market
75. Hemel Hempstead Town or Yeovil Town
76. Banbury United or St Albans City
77. Chelmsford City or Chippenham Town
78. AFC Totton or Truro City
79. Dorking Wanderers or Aldershot Town
80. Farnham Town or Sutton United
READ MORE: Which FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying fixtures can you watch live on TV?