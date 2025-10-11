Non-League Paper
Aveley 0-3 Gateshead: Millers are foiled as clinical Heed impress
Aveley’s hopes of reaching the FA Cup first round for the second time were dashed by ruthless Gateshead.
More in Non-League Paper
-
Farnham Town 3-3 Sutton United: Late Harris leveller is so cruel on bold Town
Farnham Town were denied the most famous win in their history by a dramatic Sutton United equaliser with almost the last kick of the game.
-
Runcorn Linnets 0-1 Buxton: Late Luke’s a scourge of Linnets
As these two teams appeared to be resigned to a rematch, Luke Brennan delivered a decisive blow for Buxton to knock out Runcorn Linnets.
-
Horlock: We’re the best ever of step four
Kevin Horlock reckons he has ‘the best Step 4 side ever assembled’ as ten-man Maldon & Tiptree saw off Flackwell Heath to reach the FA Cup first round proper.
-
Top Tudors come of age for Allinson
Hemel Hempstead Town boss Lee Allinson says emerging through an intimidating opening ten National League South games in a good place should breed confidence.