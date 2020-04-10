Coronavirus battle: Stalybridge boss adds old mate to touchline team

Stalybridge Celtic boss Simon Haworth will have his former teammate Ian Johnson on his touchline team when football returns after the coronavirus.

The duo played together at Wigan Athletic before Johnson worked under him as assistant manager during his two-year spell in charge of NPL rivals Clitheroe.

Johnson played alongside Haworth at Wigan Athletic and worked under him as assistant manager during a two-year spell in charge at Clitheroe. The grandson of Liverpool legend Ronnie Moran, in Non-League he turned out for AFC Liverpool, Burscough and the Mariners under Roly Howard in 2003/04.

The 37-year-old had been at Marine as a member of Neil Young’s coaching staff since May 2018 and Howarth is looking forward to working with him again.

Haworth, pictured, said: “I’m delighted that Jonno has joined us at Stalybridge. He worked with me at Clitheroe and went to Marine to gain some experience in a different environment. We are very happy for him to join us at Celtic.”

Johnson added: “Simon and I go back nearly 20 years from our time at Wigan Athletic together and we’ve previously worked together at Clitheroe. When he asked me to join his staff again it was an offer I couldn’t turn down.

“I’ve been at Marine the last two seasons with Neil Young who I have great respect for and friendship with, I just want to thank him for everything he’s done for me. Regarding the new season I can’t wait to get going again with Simon and the lads whenever that may be! Hopefully in the not too distant future.”

