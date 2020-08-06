Droylsden chief reveals his pain but believes the Bloods will be back

Droylsden chairman Dave Pace told the Northern Premier League his decision to withdraw the Bloods from the competition because of the coronavirus crisis was the “most difficult he has ever had to make”.

Founded in 1892, the Bloods quit the NPL’s Division One North West and withdrew from all cup competitions for season 2020/21 on Thursday, five months after the start of the pandemic and last season subsequently being abandoned in March.

Deputy Labour leader and local MP for Ashton under Lyne Angela Rayner described the blow as ‘absolutely devastating’ as a ‘Save Droylsden FC’ gofundme page was set up by fans soon after the news was announced by the club.

Owner, chairman and manager Pace, pictured, laid bare the club’s battle to survive the UK lockdown in a resignation letter sent to NPL, blaming the disruption caused by the Covid-19 crisis for leaving him with no alternative as the fans, players and officials of other clubs expressed their shock and sadness on social media.

A go fund me page has already been set up. If any one is able to donate please do. Lets save this great club. https://t.co/sEr8qY3BSN — Dan (@dankenny1998) August 6, 2020

A club statement said: “Droylsden FC have as of today resigned from the Northern Premier League and will also take no part in cup competition this season

“In a letter sent to the Northern Premier League chairman Dave Pace described the decision as the most difficult he has ever had to make. However the disruption caused by the Covid-19 crisis has left him with no alternative.

“The closing of the social club and its function rooms since the start of the pandemic, the main income source with no indication of any restart on viable trading terms along with a loss of income from the club’s main sponsor has left the club with no visible alternative income stream during the crisis.

“The club may hopefully survive this crisis and continue into the future in less challenging circumstances than we find ourselves in during the present. The club will be making no further statement at the present time.”

We’re so sorry to hear this devastating news. Our thoughts are with everyone involved at your club. We hope you’ll secure survival as soon as possible. — Workington AFC (H) (@WorkingtonAFC) August 6, 2020

The sad truth of modern football. ? pic.twitter.com/F9LeRZM9UN — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) August 6, 2020

