It’s full stream ahead for Brewers

REACH: Tadcaster are thinking big

TADCASTER Albion have gone global – after livestreaming their final home game of the season against Beverley Town yesterday.

The Brewers hope to capitalise on the increased international interest in the Non-League game partly driven by the success of Wrexham‘s Disney Plus series, ‘Welcome to Wrexham’.

With Saturday 3pm kick-offs forbidden to be shown live under UK broadcasting rules, the Northern Counties East League outfit are reaching farther afield.

And for just £3, fans were yesterday able to tune in from across the world. Board member Richard Norman is the man behind the idea, working closely with streaming platform Solidsport and popular commentator and broadcaster Bryn Law to bring the vision to life.

“I think the livestreaming provides the opportunity to get more people interested in the club,” Norman said. “We’re also looking at getting members and owners from abroad. People from America, from Norway, from Germany, France. Anywhere that would like to get involved in semi-pro football.”

The Step 5 outfit is already home to an international community. Taddy Norway, known as their Norwegian army of supporters, have followed the club for several years.

“They’re just a fantastic supporters group,” he said. “They help us out in all different kinds of ways, whether it’s promoting or raising funds for us and they just follow us from afar.”

The livestreaming is part of a larger crowdfunding plan the club hopes will increase revenue while helping those disadvantaged within the community.

On Monday, the club debuts a new ladies section and continues to raise money to develop their pavilion that has battled against flooding over the last ten years.

“Clubs like ours can literally save people’s lives, as I did previously at Frickley Athletic where we developed a ladies section,” he added. “It made such a big difference to people’s lives. That’s what I want to do at Tadcaster as well.

“It’s about creating members and people who want to be involved in the club on a day-to-day basis and just generally get more people involved in Non-League football to make a bigger difference for the community.”