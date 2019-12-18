Poole Town launch crowd-funding appeal to ease cashflow crisis

BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South Poole Town have launched a JustGiving crowdfunding appeal to ease the pressure on their finances following a continuing run of weather-induced postponements.

The Dolphins – hit in the pocket again on Tuesday night when their Southern League Premier South clash with the Met Police was called off – are seeking £15,000 to solve a cashflow crisis after playing just five home games so far this season.

Last Saturday’s visit of Hendon to the Black and Gold Stadium was also scuppered by more rain in the days beforehand.

The run of weather induced postponements is also undermining their quest for promotion with Tom Killick’s side previously well placed in the top six losing ground having slipped to ninth, albeit with as many as five games in hand on the clubs above them including leaders Truro City.

Sadly we have been beaten by the weather again. Tonight’s game against Met Police has been postponed. We will confirm a new date as soon as possible. — Poole Town FC ? (@PooleTownFC) December 17, 2019

Town hope to host Dorchester Town in a lunchtime kick-off on Boxing Day and chairman Chris Reeves, pictured, is also urging fans to turn up in their “droves” for what will be only their second home game since September.

The club’s statement on Wednesday announcing the online appeal follows a November call by Reeves for supporters to pray for good weather and sunshine.

The statement read: “The relentless rain day after day, coupled with the well-documented drainage issues at the ground have denied us yet another home game.

“Quite apart from the obvious playing issues the financial significance of getting to Christmas and only having played five league games at home is crippling.

“We have been working towards match day revenue being allocated to meet our outgoings only to find that revenue doesn’t come for two months now.

“No business can survive if each time it is on the verge of generating income the means of securing that income is denied it. Bluntly we are suffering from a cash flow desert and we need help!

“We have held back from starting a crowdfunding page, but the time has now come! I am confident that the stark financial reality of all the postponements will be self-evident and that all the people of Poole that value what we do will appreciate that we need their support to get through this difficult time. Three things then that can help us:-

a) Support this crowdfunding page b) turn up in your droves at the Boxing Day game at home to Dorchester ko 12.00 and c) Come to the Night at the Dogs at Poole Stadium on Saturday, 28th December when for £5 (£3 for children) you get admission and a free drink (soft drink for children ) to join in a Poole Town Christmas party with all proceeds going to support the Club’s depleted coffers.

“We need your help!”

Poole Town FC”

