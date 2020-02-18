Coalville Town helping hot-shot Billy Kee, on and off the pitch

Adam Stevens believes Coalville Town is providing the perfect environment for former Accrington Stanley striker Billy Kee to enjoy his football again after retiring from the pro game for personal reasons.

The 29-year-old has inspired many others with his openness about the mental health issues he’s been battling throughout his career before announcing his decision to start playing part-time last month.

Kee, pictured scoring one of his 26 goals for Stanley when they won promotion from League Two in 2018, lives locally to the Southern League Premier Central Division Ravens and Stevens told The Non-League Paper on Sunday he’s delighted to have him on board.

“The kid wants to play and enjoy his football,” the Ravens boss, pictured, told The NLP this week.

“He’s one of the lads and just wants to crack on and enjoy it, which is fantastic. That’s what we’ve said to him. There’s no pressure and we’re absolutely delighted. He’s obviously local and we know his quality.

“The way I manage is to give that environment for players to go and play. The main thing is he comes to us to enjoy his football and it helps us and helps him.”

Kee made his debut in last Tuesday night’s defeat to Needham Market that left Stevens’ side just a point outside the play-off places.

“We’ve lost a couple in a row – we’re missing a few chances at the minute,” Stevens said. “The other night against Needham Market their keeper has pulled off some great saves, they’ve missed a penalty, and we’ve conceded late.

“But we’ve got some players coming back from injury and we’ve got plenty of quality in the squad so there’s no need to panic at losing two games.”

Stevens took Coalville to the FA Vase final in 2011 and returned to the helm in 2018 after a spell at Grantham Town, who reached the NPL Premier play-off final under his guidance.

Last season they just missed out on a spot in the top five and Stevens is loving the challenge of trying to break into the play-offs this time round.

“There are big clubs in this division – your Tamworths, Nuneatons, Stourbridges, Rushdens,” Stevens said. “But I always want to set the standard high and if we can push on and get in the play-offs then fantastic.

“I’ve got an ethos and plan and it’s generally been successful over the years. When I took Grantham to the play-off final, we were only a small club in relation in there.

“But I take great heart from teams like Leicester doing well. Look at Accrington when they won League Two to get into League One. It’s about how you manage things.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news and action from across Non-League over the last seven days, whatever the weather brings!

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, The Non-League Paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.

Images courtesy of Will Kilpatrick

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged BetVictor Southern League, Coalville Town, Coalville Town FC, Southern League