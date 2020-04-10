Coronavirus: Hinckley AFC move in with Barwell for next three seasons

Phoenix club Hinckley AFC are moving in with BetVictor Southern League Barwell when the coronavirus crisis is over.

The Midland League Division One club have been playing at Ibstock’s Welfare Park for the last two season before the suspension of the 2019/20 campaign and the controversial decision to write off the season and expunge all results, a move ratified by the FA on Thursday.

The agreement suits both parties with a return to Hinckley and Bosworth Borough bringing Hinckley AFC’s fans one step closer to their dream of returning to play in the town.

Southern League Premier Division Central Barwell were already looking for new tenants after Midland League Division One outfit NKF Burbage became one of the first victims of football’s lockdown last week and folded.

The chairmen of both clubs hailed the deal to share Kirby Road next season in statements on their respective websites on Thursday.

Barwell chairman Dave Laing said: “The agreement between our two clubs will benefit local football. It’s well known that Hinckley AFC have been trying to relocate to Hinckley and I see this as helping them do that.

“I am sure our two clubs will both benefit from the arrangement and I would like to put on record that it has been a pleasure in working the agreement out. Finally, I would like to thank all connected with NKF Burbage for their association with us.”

Hinckley AFC chairman Bryan White said: “We’re delighted to be playing our home games at Barwell for the next three seasons. As soon as the opportunity arose last week, we moved quickly to secure the move back into our borough and closer to our town.

“The facilities there are excellent for the level we’ll be playing at, and the move represents a great stride forward for Hinckley AFC. We’re grateful to Barwell for being so welcoming and we’re looking forward to working with them.”

Hinckley AFC was founded in January 2014 when fans of the dissolved Hinckley United formed their own Community Trust football club.

