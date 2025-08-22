National League Week Four Preview: Unbeaten duo Carlisle United and Wealdstone highlight the weekend action

Harvey Hodgson previews each National League fixture in round four

Morecambe v Altrincham | 12:30 K.O.

It’s a blessed relief that, for the first time this season, Morecambe are preparing for a competitive football match.

After so much uncertainty, the club’s sale to Panjab Warriors was completed on Sunday, quickly resulting in the dismissal of Derek Adams on Monday. The next day, he was replaced by Ashvir Singh Johal who, at 30 years of age, is the youngest manager in the top five divisions in England.

There’s positivity around the club for the first time, with their transfer embargo lifted along with their National League suspension.

But, after making seven signings in the last week, it would be surprising if they don’t experience some growing pains.

Mo Sangare became the club’s first acquisition under Singh Johal, with the former Accrington Stanley midfielder having spent last season playing for Bellinzona in Switzerland.

Transfers have come thick and fast since then: former Aldershot striker Harrison Panayiotou has joined as the club’s new number nine, and 22-year-old fullback Raheem Conte became the third signing of the summer soon after.

WATCH THE NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

Then there was the return of former goalkeeper Archie Mair and the addition of defensive trio of Ludwig Francilette, Ben Williams and Alie Sesay. Liverpool youth player and Swindon Town star Jake Cain dropped down from League Two to make the switch and all five of those were signed in one day.

So, the Shrimps have new crop of players, brought in only days before their first game of the season, under a manager who has had three days to prepare.

They face an Altrincham side who have lost two on the bounce.

After falling to defeat against Hartlepool in their last game, manager Phil Parkinson said: “On another day we win that game, let alone lose.”

He’ll be hoping that Saturday is that other day, when the Robins will look to spoil the party at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium during the early kick-off.

Regardless, just having 11 players on the pitch and fans in the stands will likely feel like enough of a win for Morecambe.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

Brackley Town v Rochdale | 15:00 K.O.

Like Scunthorpe and Boston United, Brackley Town have only played two of their opening three games of the season following the postponement of their game with Morecambe.

That means they only have three points after a win and a loss, with their most recent clash a 2-1 defeat away at Yeovil Town. Tyler Lyttle’s late consolation was their first open-play goal of the season.

They’ll welcome an in-form Rochdale side to St. James’ Park, who are both joint top-scorers in the league and one of only two sides to have won three out of three games this season.

Their last game – a 4-0 win over Gateshead – was a statement of intent. Forward Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s four-goal contributions are matched only by Boreham Wood‘s Luke Norris this season, and the Dale will look for another win to keep them at the top of the table.

Halifax Town v Forest Green Rovers | 15:00 K.O.

They took their time to get going, with defeats to both Braintree and Wealdstone in their first two games, but Halifax’s hard-fought win over Boston United gave them points on the board as they look to kickstart their season.

It could be a tall order, though, with opponents Forest Green hitting their stride in their last two games. Their 4-0 triumph over Sutton United in their last game prompted Robbie Savage to call Kyle McAllister “the best player in the league.”

However, Rovers are yet to win on the road this season and their record against the Shaymen is very even: Halifax have seven wins while Forest Green have won six times with six more draws. The hosts will look to take advantage of their home advantage to slow down one of the league’s most promising sides.

Truro City v Southend United | 15:00 K.O.

It’s been a tough start to the season for Truro, with three consecutive defeats and zero goals scored so far in the league.

Meanwhile, Southend’s unbeaten start has seen them score five and concede none. There might not be a bigger mismatch on paper this weekend, as John Askey’s men face another tough task in their hopes of taking their first points of the season.

Hartlepool v Woking | 15:00 K.O.

As for Askey’s old side Hartlepool, it’s been quite a positive start to the season indeed. With an almost identical record to Southend – two wins, one draw, four goals scored, none conceded – they’ll fancy their chances against a Woking side who, like Truro, are yet to win.

Alex Reid has already scored twice this season fort he Monkey Hangers, and midfielder Jamie Miley was included in last week’s National League team of the week.

Despite being clear favourites, Pool boss Simon Grayson was wary of underestimating the Cardinals. “We’ve got to be respectful of the opposition,” the manager said on the club website. “He (Neal Ardley) is a good coach, and I know he’ll be trying to put together a performance to get a result for his team and stop us from doing what we do.”

Sutton United v Scunthorpe United | 15:00 K.O.

In another clash between a winless side and a high-flying one, Sutton will be desperate to bounce back from their humbling defeat away at Forest Green.

It’ll be tough, though. Scunthorpe, though they’ve only played twice so far in the league, have a 100% record after defeating Tamworth and Woking.

Not one but two players in the squad have found the back of the net twice already this season, with Danny Whitehall and new man Declan Howe both starting the season in promising goal-scoring form.

Sutton, with two points to their name and zero goals scored in their last two matches, are in need of getting a win on the board.

Braintree Town v Yeovil Town | 15:00 K.O.

Sat 11th and 10th in the table respectively, both Braintree and Yeovil have enjoyed mixed starts to the season.

The pair have both won one, but the hosts are coming into this game on the back of two away defeats.

It’s a positive sign for them that, in their only game at Cressing Road so far this season, they defeated Halifax 3-0.

Yeovil, on the other hand, have only just got going in the league after Ben Wodskou’s late goal against Brackley secured their first win of the campaign. The return of James Plant to Huish Park has only enhanced a feeling of positivity, with the 20-year-old joining on loan until January from Port Vale.

So, while the two sides come into this game next to one another in the table, Yeovil have every reason to feel optimistic.

Eastleigh v Boston United | 15:00 K.O.

Two more sides with almost identical records will face off at Silverlake Stadium. Both have won once so far this season. Both have won 3-2 this season. Both have done that away at Aldershot. You could certainly call this one an even matchup.

Lenell John-Lewis is one to watch after his brace at Aldershot, and new centre-half Tommy Fogarty could make his Boston debut after joining on loan from Birmingham City.

If there’s a match this weekend which is anyone’s game, it’s this one.

Solihull Moors v Aldershot Town | 15:00 K.O.

Speaking of Aldershot, they’ve managed the remarkable feat of losing all three of their games 3-2. Meanwhile, Solihull have shared the spoils in all of their opening fixtures, meaning someone’s run will come to an end as both sides search for a maiden win of the season.

With such a bizarre record, the Shots sit 22nd in the table yet have outscored all but four sides. They’ve also conceded the most goals in the entire division.

With that in mind, this game has all the hallmarks of a high-scoring affair.

Gateshead v Tamworth | 15:00 K.O.

After starting their seasons with a loss apiece, both Gateshead and Tamworth have since managed to secure their first wins of the season.

However, the hosts in particular have suffered a tricky opening to the season, shipping three to Southend and four to Rochdale in their last game.

Tamworth, on the other hand, only took their maiden win in their last outing against Truro after falling to defeats against both Scunthorpe and Southend.

The hosts are yet to win at home this season; the visitors are yet to win away. Both sides have a big opportunity to correct those records on Saturday.

Wealdstone v Carlisle United | 17:30 K.O.

Two unbeaten sides will face off in a late kick-off which could be the highlight of the weekend.

Hosts Wealdstone are the only side besides Rochdale to have won all of their opening three games, and they’ve scored six goals courtesy of six different scorers.

Meanwhile, Carlisle have drawn their last two after an opening-day victory over Woking. Following their 1-1 result against Solihull in their last outing, Mark Hughes remained optimistic.

“There are elements of our play that clearly we can do better,” he said, “but that’s a consequence of a season. You build into the season, and you get better as the season goes on.”

Carlisle will hope that’s the case when they look to put an end to Wealdstone’s perfect start to the campaign.

By Harvey Hodgson