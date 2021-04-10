Chesterfield, King's Lynn Town, National League

King’s Lynn Town 1-2 Chesterfield: Super Spireites turn it around

By Greg Plummer

KING’S LYNN TOWN 1
Carey 39

CHESTERFIELD 2
Tyson 74, Whelan 75

RED HOT: Tom Whelan celebrates his winner for Chesterfield inset
PICTURE: Ian Burt

TWO goals in the space of 60 seconds ended King’s Lynn Town’s stubborn resistance at The Walks as promotion-chasing Chesterfield made it five wins on the bounce.
The Linnets led through Sonny Carey’s first-half free-kick before quikfire strikes from Nathan Tyson and Tom Whelan turned the game on its head.
Chesterfield manager James Rowe – who signed King’s Lynn’s star man Kairo Mitchell in the build-up – said: “Despite our ...

