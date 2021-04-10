Boreham Wood 3-1 Wealdstone: Tshimanga doubles up to halt Wood run

By Brett Lewis

BOREHAM WOOD 3

Fyfield 72, Tshimanga 84, 90+4

WEALDSTONE 1

Mendy 82

HEADS UP: Jamal Fyfield glances home Boreham Wood’s opening goal

PIC: Elliot Jacobs

TWO late goals from Kabongo Tshimanga sealed all three points for Boreham Wood against local rivals Wealdstone – and in turn ended a run of 11 league games without victory.

Tshimanga struck twice in the final six minutes to clinch victory after Wealdstone’s Jacob Mendy had cancelled out Jamal Fyfield’s opener in a thrilling final quarter.

“It was nice to get the win,” said Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard with his...