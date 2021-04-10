Boreham Wood, National League, Wealdstone

Boreham Wood 3-1 Wealdstone: Tshimanga doubles up to halt Wood run

on

More in Boreham Wood:

By Brett Lewis

BOREHAM WOOD 3
Fyfield 72, Tshimanga 84, 90+4

WEALDSTONE 1
Mendy 82

HEADS UP: Jamal Fyfield glances home Boreham Wood’s opening goal 
PIC: Elliot Jacobs

TWO late goals from Kabongo Tshimanga sealed all three points for Boreham Wood against local rivals Wealdstone – and in turn ended a run of 11 league games without victory.
Tshimanga struck twice in the final six minutes to clinch victory after Wealdstone’s Jacob Mendy had cancelled out Jamal Fyfield’s opener in a thrilling final quarter.
“It was nice to get the win,” said Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard with his...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login