Boreham Wood 3-1 Wealdstone: Tshimanga doubles up to halt Wood run

By Brett Lewis
BOREHAM WOOD 3
Fyfield 72, Tshimanga 84, 90+4
WEALDSTONE 1
Mendy 82
HEADS UP: Jamal Fyfield glances home Boreham Wood’s opening goal
PIC: Elliot Jacobs
TWO late goals from Kabongo Tshimanga sealed all three points for Boreham Wood against local rivals Wealdstone – and in turn ended a run of 11 league games without victory.
Tshimanga struck twice in the final six minutes to clinch victory after Wealdstone’s Jacob Mendy had cancelled out Jamal Fyfield’s opener in a thrilling final quarter.
“It was nice to get the win,” said Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard with his...
