National League appoint Mark Ives as permanent general manager

Mark Ives has been appointed as the permanent General Manager of The National League.

The former Head of Judicial Services at The FA for almost two decades had initially been appointed on a three-month interim basis from January.

On the appointment, chairman Brian Barwick said: “Following the departure of long-serving CEO Michael Tattersall in December, it was important for The National League Board to use the early part of 2021 to assess the management structure of the organisation.

“Mark will be a great asset for The National League and our Member Clubs. He is very experienced in football matters, is well trusted and has a wide network of contacts across the game.

“The last three months have given him an indication of what is needed to move the organisation forward and has already made wider communication one of his objectives.

“We wish Mark well in the role”.

Mark Ives said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at The National League to date and am delighted to have been appointed on a permanent basis.

“The interim period gave me further understanding of the organisation and its members. Communication I have had with Member Clubs has been both transparent and positive.

“My priorities will continue to be helping Member Clubs manage the impact of the pandemic and to contribute towards a progressive future for The National League”.