All bodes well for Torquay United as late goals boost promotion bid

By Jon Couch
GREAT SCOTT! Scott Boden celebrates with teammates after scoring Torquay United’s 97th-minute winner over Aldershot Town
PICTURE: Pinnacle
THERE’S nothing like a late winner to produce a buzz around the Torquay United dressing room – but Scott Boden has urged his teammates to keep their feet on the ground ahead of a tense title run-in.
Boden headed home Adam Randell’s cross in the seventh minute of time added on keep the Gulls on top of the table with a 2-1 victory over Aldershot Town.
It was the 13th game this season that Gary Johnson’s men had scored in the final 10 minute...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login