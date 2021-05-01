All bodes well for Torquay United as late goals boost promotion bid

By Jon Couch

GREAT SCOTT! Scott Boden celebrates with teammates after scoring Torquay United’s 97th-minute winner over Aldershot Town

PICTURE: Pinnacle

THERE’S nothing like a late winner to produce a buzz around the Torquay United dressing room – but Scott Boden has urged his teammates to keep their feet on the ground ahead of a tense title run-in.

Boden headed home Adam Randell’s cross in the seventh minute of time added on keep the Gulls on top of the table with a 2-1 victory over Aldershot Town.

It was the 13th game this season that Gary Johnson’s men had scored in the final 10 minute...