National League, Sutton United, Weymouth

Sutton United 2-0 Weymouth: U’s show spirit to bounce back

on

More in National League:

By Tony Dolbear

SUTTON UNITED 2
Eastmond 14, Wilson 51

WEYMOUTH 0

FLYING START: Craig Eastmond heads home Jon Barden’s cross to put Sutton ahead
PICTURE: Paul Loughlin

THE National League title race is now back in Sutton’s hands following this relatively comfortable victory over Weymouth.
Goals in either half from Craig Eastmond and Donovan Wilson – coupled with Torquay United’s 0-0 home draw with Sutton’s local rivals Bromley – means Matt Gray’s men are now just two points behind the leaders with a game in hand.
Weymouth battled hard but were unable to create any sustained threat on...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login