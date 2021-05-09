Sutton United 2-0 Weymouth: U’s show spirit to bounce back

By Tony Dolbear

SUTTON UNITED 2

Eastmond 14, Wilson 51

WEYMOUTH 0

FLYING START: Craig Eastmond heads home Jon Barden’s cross to put Sutton ahead

PICTURE: Paul Loughlin

THE National League title race is now back in Sutton’s hands following this relatively comfortable victory over Weymouth.

Goals in either half from Craig Eastmond and Donovan Wilson – coupled with Torquay United’s 0-0 home draw with Sutton’s local rivals Bromley – means Matt Gray’s men are now just two points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

Weymouth battled hard but were unable to create any sustained threat on...