Sutton United 2-0 Weymouth: U’s show spirit to bounce back

By Tony Dolbear
SUTTON UNITED 2
Eastmond 14, Wilson 51
WEYMOUTH 0
FLYING START: Craig Eastmond heads home Jon Barden’s cross to put Sutton ahead
PICTURE: Paul Loughlin
THE National League title race is now back in Sutton’s hands following this relatively comfortable victory over Weymouth.
Goals in either half from Craig Eastmond and Donovan Wilson – coupled with Torquay United’s 0-0 home draw with Sutton’s local rivals Bromley – means Matt Gray’s men are now just two points behind the leaders with a game in hand.
Weymouth battled hard but were unable to create any sustained threat on...
