Hartlepool United 2-4 Maidenhead United: Super Sam pulls plug on Pools

By Nick Loughlin

HARTLEPOOL UTD 2

Oates 29, Elliott 85

MAIDENHEAD UTD 4

Orsi 15, Barratt 38, 47, 55

PLAY IT AGAIN SAM: Maidenhead’s Sam Barratt celebrates after scoring his second goal

PICTURE: ShutterPress

DAVE CHALLINOR labelled his side’s defending ‘kamikaze’ and ‘shocking’ after they suffered back-to-back defeats.

After 15 games without defeat, Hartlepool United have lost successive games at a time when it matters.

Pools now sit fourth and are scrapping to finish second or third in the table.

Sam Barratt made the most of Pools’ woes with a clinical hat-trick.

The Magpies, down to...