Hartlepool United 2-4 Maidenhead United: Super Sam pulls plug on Pools

By Nick Loughlin
HARTLEPOOL UTD 2
Oates 29, Elliott 85
MAIDENHEAD UTD 4
Orsi 15, Barratt 38, 47, 55
PLAY IT AGAIN SAM: Maidenhead’s Sam Barratt celebrates after scoring his second goal
PICTURE: ShutterPress
DAVE CHALLINOR labelled his side’s defending ‘kamikaze’ and ‘shocking’ after they suffered back-to-back defeats.
After 15 games without defeat, Hartlepool United have lost successive games at a time when it matters.
Pools now sit fourth and are scrapping to finish second or third in the table.
Sam Barratt made the most of Pools’ woes with a clinical hat-trick.
The Magpies, down to...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login