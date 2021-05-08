Chesterfield, National League, Woking

Woking 1-4 Chesterfield: Spireites are still gunning for glory

on

More in Chesterfield:

By Peter Moore

WOKING 1
Cooper 28 (pen)

CHESTERFIELD 4
Gunning 7, Dinanga 20, Carline 40, Clarke 88

BULLET: Chesterfield’s Gavin Gunning heads home the opening goal 
PIC: David Holmes

CHESTERFIELD kept up the pressure on the play-off contenders after a convincing victory at Woking which subjected their hosts to an eighth straight defeat.
The Spireites raced into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes through Gavin Gunning and Marcus Dinanga before Charlie Cooper halved the deficit.
Star man George Carline restored the two-goal cushion just prior to the break before sub Jack Clarke w...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login