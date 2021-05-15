Maidenhead United 0-3 Sutton United: Battling United close in on National League title

By Daniel Darlington

MAIDENHEAD UTD 0

SUTTON UNITED 3

Ajiboye 65, Olaofe 79, John 90+3

HERE’S LOOKING AT YOU, KID! Omar Bugiel lauds Isaac Olaofe after he put Sutton 2-0 up

PICTURE: Darren Wooley

SUTTON UNITED took a huge step toward lifting the National League title by wearing down a hard-working Maidenhead United side at York Road.

Sutton grabbed the lead through David Ajiboye’s closerange finish on 65 minutes before doubling their advantage through Isaac Olaofe.

And victory was assured deep into stoppage time when defender Louis John scored a miraculous goal from inside his own h...