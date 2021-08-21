King's Lynn Town, National League, Notts County

King’s Lynn Town 0-1 Southend United: Brown starts with a smile!

By Greg Plummer

KING’S LYNN TOWN 0

SOUTHEND UNITED 1
Dalby 8

UP AND RUNNING: Southend celebrate their first goal in Non-League
PICTURE: Ian Burt

SOUTHEND United manager Phil Brown believes his side can get better after starting life in the National League with a slender victory at King’s Lynn Town.
Shrimpers striker Sam Dalby netted the only goal after just six minutes in a match that saw home striker Junior Morias sent off for the Linnets seven minutes from time.
Brown said: “Most of the lads in the dressing room know I like a 1-0, but I thought the game was anything but that.
“I th...

