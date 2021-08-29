Notts County 1-1 Torquay United: Omar red makes Gulls battle

By John Brindley

NOTTS COUNTY 1

Wootton 68

TORQUAY UTD 1

Wright 37

All SQUARE: Kyle Wootton equalises for Notts County

PICTURE: John Sumpter

GARY JOHNSON hailed a draw ‘that was as good as a win’ as his stubborn, well organised side refused to buckle after losing defender Ali Omar to a red card in the 25th minute at Meadow Lane.

The Torquay manager saw his side deservedly go in front when striker Danny Wright outjumped Sam Slocombe to a long high ball in the 37th minute before defending for their lives after the break.

Notts had only Kyle Wootton’s excellent 69th minute equaliser to ...