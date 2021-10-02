Wrexham efforts drowned out as Aldershot fixture succumbs to downpour

By Steve Gibbs

ALDERSHOT TN 0

WREXHAM 2

Hyde 22, Mullin 45+9

ALL FOR NOTHING: Wrexham’s Paul Mullin celebrates his goal before the game was called off

PICTURE: Ian Morsman

WREXHAM’S resurgence sank without trace as their Hampshire heartache continued in farcical circumstances.

The Dragons roared into a commanding half-time lead only for the game to be abandoned six minutes after the restart despite the best efforts of Aaron Hayden and Paul Mullin to remove torrential rain off the pitch with brooms and towels.

Manager Phil Parkinson accused the Aldershot groundstaff of going into hidi...