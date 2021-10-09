National League, Woking

Woking 0-1 Grimsby Town: Hero Harry leaves Hurst happy

on

By Michael Grimes

WOKING 0

GRIMSBY TOWN 1
Clifton 87

MOBBED: Grimsby celebrate Harry Clifton’s late winner
PICTURE: David Holmes

A LATE Harry Clifton goal kept Grimsby Town top of the table with a hard-fought win against a battling Woking side in front of a crowd of almost 4,500 at The Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Clifton delivered a fine solo strike three minutes from time to ensure Paul Hurst’s men stay two points clear at the National League summit.
“I don’t think they had the capability of outworking us second half,” Hurst said. “We had more pressure in terms of territory and ba...

