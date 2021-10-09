Southend United 0-4 Chesterfield: Ace Rowe hammers the final nail as Brown goes

By Jason Creasey

SOUTHEND UTD 0

CHESTERFIELD 4

Rowe 19, 40, 73 (pen), Khan 49

SOUTHEND United sacked manager Phil Brown after this latest dire defeat to Chesterfield at Roots Hall.

The match was halted for around five minutes in the second half as fuming Shrimpers supporters came onto the pitch to protest against under-fire chairman Ron Martin.

And the National League strugglers acted quickly at the final whistle to dismiss both Brown, who was appointed on a permanent basis in the summer, and his assistant Craig Fagan.

A club statement read: “Southend United can confirm that Phil Brown ...