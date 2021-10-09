Boreham Wood 2-0 Dagenham & Redbridge: Defiant Wood won’t give in

By Brett Lewis
BOREHAM W 2
DAGENHAM & R 0
Fyfield 49, Rees 59
RIDE ‘EM! Jamal Fyfield leads the celebrations after firing Boreham Wood in front
SECOND-HALF goals from Jamal Fyfield and Josh Rees ensured Boreham Wood kept pace with leaders Grimsby at the expense of fellow high-fliers Dagenham & Redbridge.
The excellent Fyfield fired Wood into a 49th-minute lead before Rees doubled the advantage 10 minutes later to leave the Daggers facing a third straight defeat.
Wood boss Luke Garrard was delighted with his side’s efforts, purring: “From start to finish the boys...
