The first round of the Emirates FA Cup is the focus of the NL Full Time podcast this week.

Teams from across the three divisions of the Vanarama National League went into action, focused on the game ahead but no doubt dreaming of progression and the possibility of a dream tie.

Luke and Dickie got together to review the matches, and invited Phil Annets, aka FA Cup Factfile, to join them, bringing with him his encyclopedic knowledge of the famous competition.

St Albans City took the honours as the National League’s highest achievers, knocking out EFL League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers – Shaun Jeffers was the Saints hero; if anyone knows where we can find him, let the team know, as he’s not returning our calls!

Elsewhere, National League clubs have a second bite of the cherry in next week’s replays; Solihull Moors forced a draw at League One high-fliers Wigan Athletic, Notts County have a chance to despatch Rochdale after their 1-1 draw and Edgeley Park will be rocking when Stockport County host Bolton Wanderers, their reward for a 2-2 draw at the weekend under new manager Dave Challinor.

There were some all National League ties, and North beat National when Kidderminster Harriers defeated Grimsby Town; FC Halifax Town won a frankly ridiculous tie, defeating Maidenhead United 7-4 in a match that had Phil reaching for his record books, and there was progress for league leaders Boreham Wood and Chesterfield also.

Sadly, a good number of National League clubs bowed out, including York City, who fell victim to a giant-killing in defeat to Buxton.

Whilst the Cup took centre stage, there were matches played in both the North and South also, and Luke and Dickie look back over the games, including a surprise defeat for the leaders in both divisions.

