Torquay United 2-1 Dover Athletic: Dover undone by late Gulls winner

By Steve Harris
TORQUAY UTD 2
Little 34, 90
DOVER ATH 1
Moxey (og) 4
DOVER Athletic’s search for a first win of the season continues as they were denied by a ‘Gary time’ winner against Torquay United.
A Dean Moxey own goal gave the visitors an early lead before skipper Armani Little found an equaliser and then scored the winner late on – as United made it four wins out of four to mark their NHS Community Day, leaving Dover manager Andy Hessenthaler to reflect on another defeat.
“It was gut-wrenching to be honest,” said Hessenthaler.
“We started on the front foot, we got the goal and we ...
