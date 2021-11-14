Torquay United 2-1 Dover Athletic: Dover undone by late Gulls winner

By Steve Harris

TORQUAY UTD 2

Little 34, 90

DOVER ATH 1

Moxey (og) 4

DOVER Athletic’s search for a first win of the season continues as they were denied by a ‘Gary time’ winner against Torquay United.

A Dean Moxey own goal gave the visitors an early lead before skipper Armani Little found an equaliser and then scored the winner late on – as United made it four wins out of four to mark their NHS Community Day, leaving Dover manager Andy Hessenthaler to reflect on another defeat.

“It was gut-wrenching to be honest,” said Hessenthaler.

“We started on the front foot, we got the goal and we ...