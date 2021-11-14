Wealdstone 1-0 Barnet: Brennan’s big return ends with late defeat

By Nicole Cho-Yee

WEALDSTONE 1

Browne 78

BARNET 0

WEALDSTONE triumphed in the big local derby as they snatched a late victory against visitors Barnet in front of a record crowd of 2,662 at The Vale.

The match carried added impetus and rivalry as Bees’ interim manager Dean Brennan returned to his former club where current Stones manager Stuart Maynard was his assistant.

Super-sub Stephan Browne’s goal proved to be the difference between the sides, as the forward popped up in the 77th minute to convert past former Stones goalkeeper Aston Oxborough and edge a tight contest.

Maynard said: “...