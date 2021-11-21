Dagenham & Redbridge 0-1 Yeovil Town: McCallum misery sees Yeovil on the climb

By Danny Rust

DAGENHAM & R 0

YEOVIL TOWN 1

McCallum (og) 45

YEOVIL Town moved to within five points of the play-off places after holding on for a narrow win over ten-man Dagenham & Redbridge.

The final moments of the first half decided the outcome of the contest, with Daggers defender Elliott Johnson sent off moments after Paul McCallum scored at the wrong end.

Yeovil boss Darren Sarll was full of praise for his side’s battling display.

“I thought we were really good, particularly in the first half,” he told The NLP. “That first half was up there with one of the best performance...