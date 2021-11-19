The NL Full Time Podcast!

The Vanarama National Leagues rarely disappoint; we’ve had another weekend of surprising and intriguing scores, a new National League record attendance and another managerial departure.

In the National League, the Shots were fired up for their game with Grimsby Town. Aldershot Town claimed a vital win, their first on home turf this season, and their manager Mark Molesley joined Luke, Rob, Chris and Dickie to share his thoughts.

Rob was at the EBB Stadium for the game and he chatted to Mariners fan Rusty en route, to gain his perspective on his team’s season so far.

Chesterfield returned to the top, Wrexham dished out six of the best and Notts County set a new Vanarama National League attendance record, drawing 12,843 people into Meadow Lane for an important victory over Solihull Moors.

Chris was at Edgeley Park for the BT Sport televised game, and he caught up with a man who seems to be in demand; Bromley manager Andy Woodman has the Ravens soaring but has been linked with the vacant Hartlepool United job. Chris sought to find out the truth behind that rumour, and Andy’s thoughts on Bromley’s 1-1 draw.

Rob and Luke round up the events in the National League South, and in the North, Dickie made the trip to Aggborough, home of Kidderminster Harriers; the Carpetmen are rolling over everyone at the moment, and Dickie spoke to manager Russ Penn, as well as the North’s October Player of the Month, Ashley Hemmings.

There was also the small matter of Steve Watson’s exit from York City to dissect, coupled with the arrival of interim manager John Askey, a Vanarama National League title winner with Macclesfield Town in 2018.

