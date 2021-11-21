Solihull Moors 0-2 Chesterfield: Spireites show no Moors mercy

By David Lawrence

SOLIHULL M 0

CHESTERFIELD 2

Whittle 36, Tshimanga 45

LETHAL: National League top scorer Kabby Tshimanga fires in his 16th of the season for Chesterfield

PICTURE: Tina Jenner

A SCINTILLATING solo effort from Alex Whittle and a thumping drive from leading scorer Kabongo Tshimanga fired leaders Chesterfield to glory at fellow promotion hopefuls Solihull Moors.

But the Spireites were helped by Moors skipper Kyle Storer’s red card midway through the first half for his challenge on Luke Croll.

Prior to that, there had been little to choose between the sides but for Cheste...