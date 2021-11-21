Dover Athletic 1-3 FC Halifax Town: Waters is flowing as Shaymen soldier on

By Kelly Gilchrist

DOVER ATH 1

Williamson 75

FC HALIFAX T 3

Waters 9, 87, Green 79

TWO goals from Billy Waters and a third from Kieran Green condemned Dover Athletic to a 15th league game without a win as FC Halifax Town’s march continued.

Pete Wild’s Shaymen have suffered just one defeat in the last 14 games and move up to fifth in the National League table.

Dover boss Andy Hessenthaler made one change from the defeat at Torquay last weekend with Harry Ransom coming in for Reda Johnson, whilst Halifax made one enforced alteration half an hour before kick-off with Jesse Debrah coming in...