HOWE IS THE YORK SAVIOUR

By Matthew Butterworth

YORK CITY 2

Pearce 15 (pen), Howe 90+10

FC HALIFAX TOWN 2

Senior 2, Pugh 3

CAPTAIN Callum Howe was York City’s hero with a 100th-minute equaliser to rescue a draw against FC Halifax Town.

The Shaymen got off to a dream start with Adam Senior and Tom Pugh firing them into a 2-0lead inside three minutes.

Ollie Pearce’s penalty on the quarter-hour halved the deficit and after York sub Ashley Nathaniel-George was sent off for the frustrated Minster men in stoppage-time, Howe rose highest to head home Jeff King’s cross to salvage a point. ...