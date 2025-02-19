National League

Kevin Phillips axed by AFC Fylde after four months at the helm

on

More in National League:

has left after just four months in charge following defeat to relegation rivals .

The former and boss leaves the Coasters 22nd in the table and a point from safety after just five wins in his 20 games since arriving in October.

Phillips’ final match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Boston, who now sit six points below with two games in hand.

A club statement said: “AFC Fylde can confirm that the club and Head Coach Kevin Phillips have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Kevin for his efforts and wish him well for the future.

“Current assistant coach David Longwell will take charge of the team on an interim basis until we announce a permanent replacement.”

Pic: MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News

Comments are closed.