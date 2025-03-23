LATICS BOSS MELLON IS BLOCKING OUT NOISE

By Alex Thrower

OLDHAM ATH 2

Harratt 28, Fondop 90+1

FC HALIFAX 0

A TOP-CLASS performance from his Oldham side to beat fellow play-off hopefuls FC Halifax Town pleased boss Micky Mellon – but he knows it’s time for Latics to shut out the noise ahead of the promotion run-in.

A first Oldham goal for striker Kian Harratt midway through the first half appeared to be enough for three points but, despite not starting, fan favourite Mike Fondop managed to get in on the act as his late header settled the contest.

“It’s an important victory,” Mellon sa...