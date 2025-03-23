FC Halifax Town: Fans fear for Shay deal

By Andy Mitchell

CHANGING HANDS: Calderdale Council plans to sell The Shay Stadium

PICTURE: Alamy

FC Halifax Town could lose a shot at the EFL amid plans for a second rugby league club to play at The Shay.

Landlords and stadium operators Calderdale Council have agreed in principle to sell the loss-making home of the National League playoff chasers to Ken Davy, the owner of Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants.

Davy wants the stadium, also home to rugby league side Halifax Panthers, as a temporary base from early 2026 while seeking a smaller permanent stadium for the Giants in Huddersfi...