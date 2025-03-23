BREN THWARTS DALE’S DREAMS

By Daniel Darlington
MAIDENHEAD UTD 1
Kiernan 50
ROCHDALE 1
Henderson 16
NEW SIGNING Brendan Kiernan scored a stunning volley as relegation-threatened Maidenhead United came from behind to pick up a precious point at home to Rochdale.
United deserved at least a share of the spoils and they did well to bounce back after Ian Henderson headed Dale into a 16th-minute lead.
Reflecting on his side’s performance, Rochdale boss Jimmy McNulty said: “I don’t feel we deserved more. Am I happy with the performance? Not entirely. I don’t feel it was a great perf...
