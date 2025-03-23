BREN THWARTS DALE’S DREAMS

By Daniel Darlington

MAIDENHEAD UTD 1

Kiernan 50

ROCHDALE 1

Henderson 16

NEW SIGNING Brendan Kiernan scored a stunning volley as relegation-threatened Maidenhead United came from behind to pick up a precious point at home to Rochdale.

United deserved at least a share of the spoils and they did well to bounce back after Ian Henderson headed Dale into a 16th-minute lead.

Reflecting on his side’s performance, Rochdale boss Jimmy McNulty said: “I don’t feel we deserved more. Am I happy with the performance? Not entirely. I don’t feel it was a great perf...