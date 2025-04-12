Barnet 1-1 Wealdstone: Stones stand tall as hero Sohna makes Barnet wait

Leaders denied by derby leveller
By David Bloomfield
BARNET 1
Oluwo 31
WEALDSTONE 1
LEVEL PEGGING: Wealdstone’s players celebrate Harrison Sohna’s late equaliser
PICTURE: Jon Taffell
Harrison Sohna's late leveller denied leaders Barnet all three points in a tense north London derby at The Hive.
Barnet were looking to put last week’s rare defeat at Braintree behind them and dominated much of the first half with Adebola Oluwo’s 31st minute header from Anthony Hartigan’s in-swinging corner handing them the advantage at the break.
But the Stones, battling for survival at the other end of ...
