Barnet 1-1 Wealdstone: Stones stand tall as hero Sohna makes Barnet wait

Leaders denied by derby leveller

By David Bloomfield

BARNET 1

Oluwo 31

WEALDSTONE 1

LEVEL PEGGING: Wealdstone’s players celebrate Harrison Sohna’s late equaliser

PICTURE: Jon Taffell

Harrison Sohna's late leveller denied leaders Barnet all three points in a tense north London derby at The Hive.

Barnet were looking to put last week’s rare defeat at Braintree behind them and dominated much of the first half with Adebola Oluwo’s 31st minute header from Anthony Hartigan’s in-swinging corner handing them the advantage at the break.

But the Stones, battling for survival at the other end of ...