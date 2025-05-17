Barnet
National Game Awards: Dean Brennan’s award is a win for the collective
Dean Brennan reckons everyone around Barnet deserves acclaim after he was recognised with the Sports Ground Development Manager of the Year.
More in Barnet
-
National Game Awards: These Barnet boys will go down in club folklore
Dean Brennan believes every member of his title-winning Barnet side will go down in the club’s folklore as the Bees were named Team of the Year at the National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.
-
Barnet: Proud Dean Brennan has cooked up a treat to savour
Dean Brennan was on BBQ duty on Sunday as the Barnet title party continued in his back garden.
-
Matt Gray says boyhood Barnet can be EFL hit
As a schoolboy, Matt Gray used to walk down the hill to watch his beloved Barnet – now he believes that the National League champions are on the high road to success.
-
Barnet 4-0 Aldershot Town: Brilliant Bees are buzzing for another title success
Proud boss Dean Brennan lavished praise on his Barnet players after finally sealing promotion back to the EFL in front of a sell-out Hive.