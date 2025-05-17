National Game Awards: Dean Brennan’s award is a win for the collective

Title-winning boss Dean Brennan reckons everyone around Barnet deserves acclaim after he was recognised with the Sports Ground Development Manager of the Year.

Since making the switch from Wealdstone in 2021, the Irishman has helped the Bees blossom from relegation fodder to National League champions.

This year, the Bees ended their seven-year exile from the English Football League in style after racking up 102 points.

But Brennan insists his Barnet’s successes on-and-off the pitch owe as much to the collective work of everyone in and around the club and not just those in the dugout.

