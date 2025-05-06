Non-league round up: Chester and Maidstone United play-off success, National League finale

The National League 2024/25 league campaign came to its conclusion on Monday as both Chester and Maidstone United enjoyed Step 2 play-off success at the weekend.

Wealdstone fought their way to survival at the expense of Maidenhead United and Dagenham & Redbridge.

At the other end of the table, Southend United secured a top-seven finish in the National League by holding their play-off rivals Gateshead to a goaless draw.

Meanwhile, in the play-off semi-finals on Sunday, the Seals swept past Kidderminster Harriers whilst the Stones edged past Eastbourne Borough.

National League final day

Heading into the final round of fixtures in the fifth tier of English football, three teams battled it out for survival as Southend and Gateshead faced off for the final play-off spot.

Neil Gibson’s side started the afternoon in 21st place, ahead of Maidenhead United and below Dag & Red.

However, Wealdstone raced into an early 3-0 lead against Halifax Town, whose play-off spot was already confirmed before the match, thanks to goals from Jack Cook, Kallum Cesay and Mustapha Carayol.

A second-half consolation from Leeds United loanee Luca Thomas caused slight panic amongst the Stones fans, but they held on for the three points, hoping for results elsewhere to go in their favour.

The Magpies defeated the ‘Great Escape’ artists, Boston United, 3-0 at home to give themselves a slim chance at survival.

Despite taking the lead through Oscar Rutherford in the first half, the Daggers were pegged back by Solihull Moors, Manny Duku equalising with 15 minutes left, condemning the visitors to relegation.

The result confirmed that Ebbsfleet United, AFC Fylde, Maidenhead and Dag & Red’s time in the National League was over, whilst Wealdstone maintains its fifth-tier status.

In the play-off race, Southend joins Halifax, Oldham Athletic, Rochdale, Forest Green Rovers and York City in the play-offs – Barnet ending the season as centurions by defeating relegated Fylde 3-0.

The Shrimpers will travel to Rochdale for the quarter-final clash with Oldham hosting Halifax in the other tie, whilst York and Forest Green await their semi-final opponents.

National League North play-offs

Aiming to brush off their disappointment from losing out on the league title on the final day, Kidderminster Harriers hosted Chester in the semi-final of the National League North play-offs.

They made an excellent start as, after 18 minutes in, Kyle Morrison got on the end of David Worrall’s superb delivery to smash in the opener in front of the travelling support.

However, in the 35th minutes, the visitors found a way back into the game.

Iwan Murray held the ball up well before laying a pass off for Connor Woods, who curled an effort at Christian Dibble.

The Harriers keeper failed to divert the effort away from goal, and instead parried it into the path of Dylan Mottley-Henry, who tucked away the rebound.

Max Kouyhar then missed a glorious chance for the hosts on the stroke of half-time.

In the second half, a rash challenge from Morrison on Murray in the penalty area gave the Seals a chance to take the lead.

But Kurt Willoughby’s effort was saved by Dibble.

Spurned on by the penalty save, Kidderminster’s top scorer Ashley Hemmings thundered an effort just over the bar before Chester grabbed the winner.

Declan Weeks met a clearance on the edge of the box with a neat touch before bundling the ball into the bottom corner, sparking wild scenes in the away end.

Chester will now face Scunthorpe United in the final for a place in the National League on May 18.

National League South play-offs

In the other semi-final, Sports looked to cap off a remarkable season by reaching the play-off final.

Eastbourne were one of six sides with a chance to secure automatic promotion on the final day, but missed out.

Visitors Maidstone, the play-off underdogs, were not one of the six sides but George Elokobi’s side had already made their way past fourth-placed Worthing with a 2-0 victory.

And they started the game brightly as Temi Eweka hit the bar from a neatly dinked free-kick to the far post.

After Camron Gbadebo’s header from a free-kick clipped the bar, Maidstone broke the deadlock.

Ben Brookes’ lofted cross found Eweka, who headed across goal before George Fowler’s touch found Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong to spin and prod home the opener.

After the break, Eastbourne were level after a long ball was received by ex-Stones forward Alfie Pavey, who shrugged off the defence before striding into the box and finding the back of the net.

The visitors were then reduced to ten men after Charlie Seaman earned himself a second yellow card for a challenge on Jack Clarke.

In added time, however, Maidstone grabbed the win as Riley Court released Blair one-on-one with a ball over the top of the defence and he made no mistake.

Its fifth versus seventh as Boreham Wood will face Maidstone for a spot in the National League on May 18.

