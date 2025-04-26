Morecambe eye a new start after relegation to the National League

IT’S ALL OVER: Morecambe’s players contemplate the club’s relegation to the National League after 18 years away

Morecambe say that ‘positive progress’ has been made towards the sale of the club as they prepare for life back in the National League next season.

The Shrimps’ relegation from League Two was confirmed with a 3-1 defeat to Salford City Monday, at the end of a painful period of turmoil both on and off the field.

Hamstrung by transfer embargos and a lack of funds, manager Derek Adams was forced to piece together a shoestring squad with a reduced budget last summer.

Ultimately, the club spent virtually the entire season in the bottom two before suffering a second relegation in three seasons.

Anger

Punjab Warriors are hoping to takeover the club from the much-maligned Bond Group Investments but it’s yet to be ratified.

In a statement, the club’s directors said: “It is with heavy hearts that we, the board of directors of Morecambe FC, acknowledge our relegation to the National League.

“This moment is one of profound disappointment for everyone associated with the club – players, staff, supporters, and the wider community.

“We understand the frustration and anger that relegation, combined with our ongoing ownership challenges and the seemingly interminable sale process, creates.

“At times like these, it can feel impossible to look forward with any degree of optimism.

T ransparent

“It is also the case, in the absence of being able to confirm a change of ownership, communicating with everyone who loves the club is especially difficult.

“However, look forward and communicate we must; the only other option would be to give up, and we can’t contemplate that.

“We can confirm the process of selling the club is ongoing and, as things stand today, there appears to have been real, positive and recent progress within the last two weeks.

“We fully appreciate how much this sounds like a stuck record, but we are committed to providing updates which are as open and transparent as possible, and therefore we will continue to do so regardless of how they may understandably be received.”

Finally, ending their address, the board added: “We are confident that, together, we can rise above this latest challenge in our 105-year history and reclaim our place in the higher echelons of English football.”

Take stock

As it stands, it appears boss Adams remains committed to continuing the Shrimpers’ role in the National League.

Following relegation, the former Plymouth Argyle and Bradford City boss issued an apology to fans.

“It’s been a really difficult season and a really difficult number of seasons and it’s hard for the supporters who have seen their club fall down a league,” the Glaswegian said.

“A lot of things have led to this, and as manager, it is important I take stock and speak on behalf of everyone to say that we have tried our best.

“We just haven’t had the ability to win games regularly.”

