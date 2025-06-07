Southend United skipper Nathan Ralph – we must take the positives

Southend United captain Nathan Ralph says he couldn’t be prouder of his team-mates – and wants them to use their heartache as fuel for next season.

Ralph has seen it all since arriving at the club in 2019 and was desperate to help lead the side back into the EFL.

And he says they must pick themselves off the canvas and aim for the stars again next term.

“Obviously absolutely gutted because we were ten minutes from it being ours,” Ralph said.

Proud

“It wasn’t meant to be.

“The boys in there, the club – everyone has done unbelievably to get into this position compared to how we started the se...